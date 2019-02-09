‘Kunjananthan is the most influential convict in state’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Public Prosecutor in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case on Friday submitted before the Kerala High Court that P K Kunjananthan is the most powerful and influential convict in the state. Opposing Kunjananthan’s petition seeking suspension of sentence and to release him on bail, prosecutor C K Sreedharan submitted he was granted parole whenever he sought. There were complaints that he was attending party functions during the parole period. Kunjananthan was elected the CPM Panoor area committee member while he was undergoing life imprisonment in the case.

The Additional Sessions Court, Kozhikode, had sentenced Kunjananthan to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. He had already undergone imprisonment for a period of seven years, submitted Kunjananthan’s counsel. When the counsel said Kunjananthan was suffering from serious ailments, the court replied he was getting proper treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, which is one of the best medical college hospitals in the state. However, the petitioner submitted he will not get proper treatment in the jail and that he was not in a position to walk independently.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor submitted there was no complaint regarding the treatment provided to Kunjananthan. His family members can also visit him.

According to the prosecutor, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held soon and the CPM wanted his presence in the Panoor area, a stronghold of the party, for several matters. The present move seeking bail was not for medical treatment, but for election purpose. Kunjananthan was one among the conspirators in the case. If he is released on bail, he may misuse it, the prosecutor submitted.

During the argument, the government pleader interfered and submitted there was nothing wrong in participating in party function when he was out from jail. The CPM is not a banned political party and it is recognised by the state government and the Election Commission, he stated. The government pleader also alleged the prosecutor was the leader of the Kasaragod District Congress Committee. However, the court cautioned the government pleader against bringing politics into the matter. It also observed the government pleader has no say in the case when the special public prosecutor was representing the prosecution.

The court orally asked what was the purpose of granting bail if Kunjananthan was continuing in hospital? The court asked to inform whether he needs an attendant during the treatment period. It adjourned the hearing of the case to Wednesday.