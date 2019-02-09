Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan has a full itinerary during 10-day visit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the political grapevine rife with speculation on the RSS actively pushing his candidature for the Thiruvananthapuram LS seat, Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan on Friday arrived on a 10-day visit to the state.

He has a hectic schedule and will be participating in multiple programmes. Starting off his engagements with the inauguration of the 90th birthday celebrations of Thapasya Cultural society leader M A Krishnan at the Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre in Kochi on Friday, Kummanam also participated in the Excellence lecture organised by the Social Sciences Department of Rajagiri College, besides inaugurating the welfare project launched by Manakad NSS Higher Secondary School.

His itinerary for Saturday includes inauguration of the Orphanage Association at Pullad Vivekananda School and the anniversary celebrations of the Vidyadhiraja Vidyapeedom Central School at Mavelikkara. Kummanam will inaugurate the valedictory function of Cherukolpuzha Hindumatha Parishad on Sunday.

On Monday, he will lay the foundation stone of Sukrutham Charitable Trust at Changanassery and inaugurate the anniversary celebrations of Changanassery Vidya Mandir. Later, he will lay the foundation stone for Vaikom Vivekananda Vidyalayam.