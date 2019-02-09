Police election cell formed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have constituted a special election cell that will monitor the activities related to the Lok Sabha election from the Police Headquarters. Headquarters ADGP S Ananthakrishnan has been appointed the nodal officer of the cell.

The districts will also have district-level election cells, while for the first-time an inter-state cell will also be formed. The cell was formed on the basis of the recommendation of the Election Commission. The first meeting of the inter-state cell will be held at Ooty on February 23.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera will take part in the meeting. All police chiefs of the state that share borders with Kerala will attend.