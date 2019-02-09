Samakalika Malayalam award to be presented to T P Padmanabhan today

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Social Service Award instituted by the Samakalika Malayalam weekly for the outstanding contributions made in the social service sector for this year will be given to environmental activist T P Padmanabhan. He will be presented a cash prize of Rs1 lakh and a memento at a function to be held at Vysakh Hotel, Payyannur, at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Padmanabhan was selected for the award for his unparalleled interventions in the environmental issues in the state.

He was the director of the Society for Environmental Education in Kerala (SEEK) for three decades. His leadership had provided the much-needed direction and inspiration for the activities of SEEK, which taught society to approach environmental issues with a different perspective. He is also the editor of Soochimukhi, the official magazine of SEEK. Writer C V Balakrishnan, director Madhupal, E Unnikrishnan, Thaha Madayi and P Sona will attend the function.