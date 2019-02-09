Student charged with attempt to murder teacher

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A 19-year-old Class XII student has been arrested for assaulting his teacher when he was stopped from cheating in model examination. Muhammed Mirza of Chemnad Jama’ath Higher Secondary School has been charged with attempt to murder, said Town Police Sub-Inspector Ajithkumar P.

Mirza’s father Rafeek has also been charged with wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening the teacher to withdraw his complaint.

According to the complaint filed by Bobby Jose, the physics teacher, he had warned Mirza not to cheat during exam. But he continued to copy. When the teacher threatened to call in the principal, Mirza allegedly slapped him and used a chair to hit at the teacher’s shoulder. Jose suffered dislocated shoulder in the attack.

The SI said Mirza was booked under Section 326 (causing grievous hurt by weapon) and Section 308 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. “Since it is non-bailable offence, he has been arrested,” said the officer.

Mirza was also an accused of assaulting police officers during the school’s sports day, when there was a fracas on the campus.

The charges against him were diluted after the police were accused of disproportionate force to quell the violent protest on the campus.