Two persons die as Thechikottukkavu Ramachandran runs amok at Guruvayur

THRISSUR: Two persons were killed after tusker Thechikottukkavu Ramachandran ran amok at Chembalakkulam, Kottapady, near Guruvayur on Friday.

The deceased are Babu alias Narayanan, 66, from Taliparamba in Kannur and Gangadharan alias Murugan from Kozhikode. Ramachandran was sponsored by a person named Mullathu Shaiju for the festival committee of Chembalakkulam temple.

As the sponsor asked the elephant to be tethered in his compound, Ramachandran was taken to the compound of the new house of Shaiju. The people in another festival committee in the area burst crackers which frightened the elephant.

Babu and Gangadharan were stamped to death by the elephant while trying to escape. Many others were injured and they have been admitted to hospital.

According to animal activists, Ramachandran was a blind elephant and had already killed 11 people. “It is a killer elephant and such jumbos are not allowed to be paraded,” said V K Venkitachalam, the chairman of Heritage Animal Task Force.

He alleged the district administration was flouting the existing norms due to the political pressure when it comes to elephant parade rules.

Ramachandran was earlier banned by the Forest Department from taking part in the festivals, but it was later withdrawn as the elephant came out of musth period.