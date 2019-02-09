Will complete full term: TDB president A Padmakumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar on Friday said he would complete his full tenure until November. He categorically said the board was with the government which sanctioned Rs 839 crore for Sabarimala and the TDB.

Taking a U-turn from his previous stand, the president said he has not sought any explanation from the TDB Commissioner on the board’s stand in the Sabarimala case. He said his comments were distorted by some media and that he was waiting for the usual report from the commissioner on the development.

The TDB president made the comments at a function organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board Pensioners Welfare Cooperative Society here on Friday. Padmakumar said the current controversies were aimed at destroying the unity among the TDB members. He said the board will decide the further course of action if the final verdict is to allow women of all ages. If the courts asks to reinstate the ban, the board will act accordingly.

On Thursday, Padmakumar had criticised the board’s advocate for favouring the SC verdict and for not focusing on the petition seeking time to implement the SC verdict.The TDB president’s change in stance came after CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s intervention.

On Friday, Kodiyeri told mediapersons that there was no confusion in the board over the petition seeking more time to implement the verdict. He said Padmakumar’s comments were distorted by the media.“There is no relevance for the petition seeking more time since the festival season has ended. Even at the time of filing that petition, the board had informed that it approved the verdict,” he said.

TDB president won’t be changed: Kadakampally

Kottayam: Dismissing the stand taken by the TDB President A Padmakumar, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said TDB’s petition in the SC seeking more time for implementing the verdict has no relevance as it is considering the review petitions now. Kadakampally said there is no situation prevailing to expel Padmakumar as TDB president.

Tight security for Kumbhamasa pooja at Sabarimala

T’Puram: In view of the monthly opening of the Sabarimala temple as part of the Kumbhamasa pooja on February 12, the state police have made elaborate security arrangements. In the wake of the protests and violence reported from Sannidhanam to Nilakkal during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, the police will ensure foolproof security and hassle-free darshan for devotees. Devotees and journalists will be allowed to enter Pampa and Sannidhanam only after 10 am on February 12.