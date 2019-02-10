Home States Kerala

124th Maramon Convention from today

York Archbishop John Tukker Mugabe, Daniel Ho of Malaysia and Raymond Simong Kumalo of South Africa will be the main speakers at the convention.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  The 124th edition of Maramon Convention, billed as one of the largest Christian gatherings in Asia, is all set to begin on the sand-bed of the Pampa at Maramon near Kozhenchery on Sunday.The convention, organised under the auspices of Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association, will be inaugurated by Mar Thoma Church supremo Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan at 2.30 pm. Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa will preside over the function. Association general secretary Rev George Abraham Kottanad will welcome the gathering.

Episcopate of the Church, Geevarghese Mar Theodosius, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timotheos, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Thithos will be present at the opening ceremony and deliver discourses during the convention days.

York Archbishop John Tukker Mugabe, Daniel Ho of Malaysia and Raymond Simong Kumalo of South Africa will be the main speakers at the convention. The 125th jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated by Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan on February 17. 

Sangamam held 
The valedictory function of the Mar Thoma Suvisesha Sevika Sangham’s centenary celebrations was inaugurated by Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan at 10 am on Saturday. World Church Council moderator Agnus Rejina Mural Obo and Centre for Mental Health acting deputy director Ann Mathews Yunus were the chief guests at the function. Sevika Sangham president Abraham Mar Paulose presided over the function.

Maramon Convention

