CBSE schools to consider banning PUBG on campus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as school students are widely using PUBG on the campus, the school authorities and management in the state are least aware of the matter. Sources said the users of the game are more in urban areas. According to Ibrahim Khan, president, CBSE School Management Association, the association would inform the schools to issue a circular to ban the game after a detailed study on the game and its after-effects.

“The association was not informed by the schools about the game. But we will check whether the students are really indulging in playing games. It is learnt most of the players are from the elite class. So, we need to identify the students who are addicted to the game and need to relive them from their addiction. However, we will monitor it soon”, Khan said.