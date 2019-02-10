Congress ‘A’ group braces for hard bargain; to demand more seats 

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The powerful ‘A’ faction of the Congress party will be bargaining for more seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. With the party almost certain to contest in 16 seats after providing one seat each for Kerala Congress and RSP, and two seats to Muslim League, the ‘A’ group is eyeing some more seats.

It may be noted that in the present Lok Sabha, Congress has eight members from Kerala. While Shashi Tharoor does not have any group, the rest of the MPs were having clear group affiliations. While Mulappally Ramachandran, late M I Shanavas, K V Thomas and K C Venugopal were from the ‘I’ group, Anto Antony, Kodikunil Suresh and M K Raghavan were strong ‘A’ group leaders.

With the passing away of M I Shanavas, and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran not contesting elections, there are possibilities of the ‘A’ group bargaining for one of these two seats as the group managers feels that “A” is the strongest group at present.The ‘A’ group leaders are targeting both Wayanand and Vatakara seats and will be considering the candidature of M M Hassan and T Siddik respectively, for these constituencies. With Oommen Chandy emerging powerful in the High Command, he will have an upper hand in seat distribution along with Mullappally, Ramesh Chennithala and K C Venugopal, who is presently the AIIC General Secretary in charge of the organisation.

An ex-minister and senior “A” group leader told Express: “We will definitely go for both these seats as the Group has a major say among the party rank and file and we have to answer our support base, so naturally we will be doing a tough bargaining”.The seat distribution is almost on the verge of finalising with the senior leaders already short-listing the probable candidates.

However, there are possibilities of strong group considerations before the final list is out. The KSU has already come out against the airdropping of Anil Antony, son of A K Antony, into the party hierarchy, and the Youth Congress has demanded five seats.KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran denied seats will be allocated based on group affiliations. He told Express: “There will not be seat distribution on the basis of groups. The only criteria is the ability to win and the party has a machinery to find the best suited candidate for each constituency.”

Save Congress Forum protest with posters against seat allocation

Thrissur: Posters by Save Congress (I) Forum have appeared in different parts of the town on Saturday against the seat allocation in the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. ‘Varathanum Vayassanum Venda’ (No Outsider or Aged candidate) was the slogan and it had sparked serious discussions among Congress workers. While names of V M Sudheeran and T N Prathaban are popping up in the district, the Congress leadership is yet to take a decision. It is clear that Congress has to make the right choice when it comes to Lok Sabha candidate in order to get the party workers for campaigns.