Former defence secretary clarifies on Rafale deal

Kumar earlier termed the recent reports on the files, some of them highlighting his negative comments regarding PMO and Defence Ministry working at cross purposes, concocted.

Published: 10th February 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar (Photo: File / PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A day after Express ran an interview with former defence secretary G Mohan Kumar, he clarified the following points:

1 “Even members of the negotiating committee will have differences, but they get resolved.”
2. “The Rafale deal was for 36 aircraft against 126 as planned earlier. To meet the additional requirement the Ministry of Defence proposes to manufacture another 112 in India through the strategic partnership route. There is no reduction of numbers.”

3. “There will be differences of opinion at every stage of discussion,” (which was published verbatim) was a generic statement. He elaborated on his earlier answer to the query, “Defence Minister had noted that you (Def Sec) may resolve issue in consultation with Principal Secretary to PM. Was it resolved? How?,” saying the issue was resolved, but declined to divulge any details saying he would reserve that for another occasion.

