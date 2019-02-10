Gold biscuits worth Rs 85 L seized from flier at CIAL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the surge in gold prices, there has been an uptick in gold smuggling through airports in the state. On Saturday, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) intercepted a passenger with 22 gold biscuits, weighing 2.65 kg and worth `85 lakh, concealed in the battery rack of a laptop.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said the passenger was intercepted following a specific tip-off. “The passenger, a Malayali, arrived in a flight from Dubai. The biscuits were cleverly concealed inside the laptop. Even though the laptop was scanned at the airport, the gold could not be detected as it looked like mobile phones in the scanner,” he said.

Seeing the Customs officers trailing him, he stayed back at the public toilet in the airport for nearly half-an-hour. But, officers waited outside and took custody of his baggage when he came out. He denied possessing any contraband to the officers. “However, the laptop was found heavier than normal. So, officers disassembled the laptop and found the gold bars inside,” said Kumar.

Customs officers found that the passenger was a frequent flyer to Dubai. “We were tracking the movement of the passenger. On interrogation, he said he was juice seller in Bengaluru. We strongly suspect that he is part of an organised syndicate that frequently smuggle in gold to the country,” he said.Customs has started a manhunt for those who were waiting for gold outside airport. “Carriers get around `25,000 and provided free tickets. If arrested, they arrange people for completing th legal procedure and get them out on bail if we are able to put them behind the bars,” he said.