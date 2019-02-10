Government impetus to improve polytechnic education in Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to strengthen the foundation of technical education, the state government will invest more money and time for the development of polytechnic diploma education.

As part of its first step, the state budget earmarked Rs 44 crore for the development activities. Of the allocation, Rs 14 crore has been set aside for infrastructure alone. It will help the development of essential amenities such as libraries, information and communication facilities available at the colleges.

Speaking to Express, K P Indira Devi, Director, Department of Technical Education, said the government has already begun efforts to improve the quality of polytechnic education in terms of infrastructure and academic performance.She noted that the placement programmes and additional skill training would be implemented in polytechnic colleges from the coming academic year.

“Special attention will be given to polytechnic education as decided by the government. Though the government earmarks fund for polytechnic institutions, the fund allocation in the present budget is the highest so far, as the government is eager to develop polytechnic education. Apart from infrastructure, a good amount has been allocated for the skill training programmes for the students. This will give them with hands-on training on various skills in addition to the government’s ASAP training programme.

“The placement will be another highlight. The placements will be conducted at all the government polytechnic colleges to ensure all the meritorious students get a job once they complete the course”, Indira Devi said. Recently, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all the state technical education departments to improve the quality of polytechnic courses and colleges to get accreditation.

Earlier, AICTE had made it clear that accreditation would be given to the courses and colleges only if they conduct skill training programmes and placements. The AICTE has given two years for state government to complete the proceedings to obtain accreditation. In the last ten years, the admission to the polytechnic colleges has shown a dip due to the high demand for engineering courses.

However, the situation has changed as the demand for engineering courses has also demonstrated a decline due to many students failing to complete the courses.According to J Prabhash, Educationist, it was high time to develop the polytechnic education system as many talented technicians could be seen only graduating from these institutions.

“We have a huge dearth of technicians. Unlike the engineering courses, the students have more practical knowledge in their respective trades at polytechnic institutes. So the government’s step to develop the polytechnics is welcome”, Prabhash said. At present, a total of 72 polytechnic colleges are functioning in the state. Of these, 45 colleges are government owned, and 6 are in the aided sector.