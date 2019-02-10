Home States Kerala

Kerala government will take stringent action against PUBG if complaints arise

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recommended a ban on the game across the country. 

Published: 10th February 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Visual from PUBG (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government will take stern action, including a complete ban on online multi-player game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, in educational institutions if it receives a formal complaint, A Shahjahan, Principal Secretary, General Education Department, told Express. 

“I have heard about Gujarat’s government’s ban on the game. Soon, I had asked the department officers to check whether the students in Kerala are playing it in the institutions. It is learnt from them our students are also addicted to the game. But we can’t take action until an official complaint comes to us. Be it an institution or an individual, if a complaint comes, we will definitely take action and will direct the schools to ban the game,” he made it clear. 

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recommended a ban on the game across the country. However, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has not received any official information from the national commission. According to P Suresh, chairman, KSCPCR, the commission has not received any notification or information on banning the game. 

However, he also assured the commission would take steps to ban the game if any complaint comes. 
“Earlier, there was a game called ‘Blue Whale game’. Now, PUBG. These games have been a trend among children living in urban areas. The commission will definitely take appropriate measures to refrain the students from playing such games,” Suresh said. 

The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. 
The Gujarat state primary education department’s circular on the ban on the game was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. 

