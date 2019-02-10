Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs plywood units to adhere to guidelines

 The High Court has made it clear that the plywood companies that have valid consents of the Kerala Pollution Control Board can continue to function in Vengola panchayat.

Published: 10th February 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court has made it clear that the plywood companies that have valid consents of the Kerala Pollution Control Board can continue to function in Vengola panchayat. The court was considering a batch of petitions including public interest litigation against alleged illegal functioning of plywood factories in the Vengola panchayat. Currently, 70 plywood factories are operating in the panchayat. 

The PIL alleged that from 2002-03 onwards, paddy lands situated within the limits of the panchayat were filled up and used for a purpose other than paddy cultivation. It further added that plywood manufacturing units that sprang up in the locality were using chemicals that were inherently harmful to human life and that the effluent from the units affected the water sources in the area. 

The petitioner sought a directive not to issue licences to plywood manufacturing units within the territorial limits of the panchayat. The HC said setting of new industries may be considered if infrastructure facilities like roads to meet traffic requirements, protected water supply and sewerage facilities are made. The HC asked Pollution Control Board (PCB) to ensure that the norms and control measures suggested in the environmental plan for existing units were followed by the companies.

If the additional requirements of infrastructure/machinery/measures, as envisaged by the environmental management plan, are not put in place within six months, the consent granted to the unit will be cancelled after due notice to them, the court said.

It said as regards issuance of fresh contents to units that are being set up in future, the state PCB should ensure additional norms and control measures specified in the environmental management plan are available in the unit, before granting consent in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pollution Control Board Kerala HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp