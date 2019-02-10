Home States Kerala

KSU moves resolution against dynasty politics

The KSU has moved a resolution in its district conference on Saturday with caustic remarks against dynasty politics in Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The KSU has moved a resolution in its district conference on Saturday with caustic remarks against dynasty politics in Kerala. This has assumed significance in the wake of the recent appointment of Anil Antony, son of senior Congress leader A K Antony, as the convener of KPCC Digital Media Cell.  
According to the resolution, moved by KSU district vice-president S Bhagyanath, preparations are underway for the coronation of those persons who never worked for the organization.

“At present, the new trend in Congress politics in Kerala is the rise of dynasty. However, the blowing of the bugles for these crowning is creating concern in the minds of the real workers of the organisation. KSU suspects that those who are behind this move are conducting a test dose for further appointments. It is the duty of student and youth outfits to defuse these test doses,” it said. 

However, the resolution justified the political entries of members of Gandhi family, saying that the family is an icon of sacrifice as its members lost their lives for the nation.“A few veterans of Congress is dominating their constituencies like a senior member controls the family by keeping the keys in his possession.

With this they are providing a rare opportunity to three generations to cast vote for them. The leaders should show the integrity of the young turks who expelled 65-year old R Sankar citing his age to implement the generation shift, apart from raising it in only in speeches,” it said. KSU state president K M Abhijith said he is not aware of the resolution passed by the district conference.

