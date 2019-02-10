Major business groups to partner for Community Skill Development parks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Several major national and international groups are partnering with the state government’s Community Skill Development (CSD) parks that will impart skill development programmes aimed at improving the capacity of youth to equip them for jobs.

The proposal by the State higher education department is to open 17 community skill parks to impart employable skills. Of this, nine parks will commence functioning in April. The first of these parks was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on February 2 at Kulakkada in Kollam district.

IBM will be partnering in Kalamassery park while Apollo Medskill will be at Pandikkad in Malappuram district. In Kollam, Kulakkada park is partnered by Synchroserve and a consortium of eight Singapore-based companies. In Mananthavadi, it is Cairns, while Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology partners in Lakkidi, Wayanad.

Meanwhile, Sahsra Group will be the consortium partner in Kunnanthanath, Pathanamthitta.

In Palakkad, INSAF Group will partner CSD while in Kasargod Marine College which is part of CMC group will be partnering the project. At Perambavoor, Perumbavoor Mar Gregarious Educational Society will be the partner.

These skill parks will provide training to youngsters according to the need of the industry and operating partners can call for application from prospective candidates for this project.However 30 per cent of the seats are for those proposed by the state government and those students who come under the reservation category will get 40 per cent fee reduction. Training is from 3 weeks to 6 months and courses offered include specialisation in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Big Data Analysis. The course fees range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000.

The consortium will give high priority on entrepreneurship development.

There will be special courses directed by ASAP either directly or through skilled partners, at the park .

The government is for sustainable and total development of the state through comprehensive development of Community Skill Development parks.Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, told Express: “We are ushering this programme to equip youth for the volatile job market arising in India and abroad.”