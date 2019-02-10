No alliance with Congress: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “No alliance or political front with Congress anywhere,” CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterated. Even as reports about West Bengal CPM joining hands with Congress are on, Kodiyeri made the Kerala CPM’s stance categorically clear. The Kerala leader, however, added that there could be regional level tactical understanding to defeat the BJP. Responding to questions, Kodiyeri said, “There won’t be any alliance with Congress anywhere.

As of now, there are no such discussions before the party. However, as far as the tactical approach is concerned, the last Party Congress itself has made CPM’s stance very clear. Unseating BJP from power is one of the declared goals before the CPM and the party will take appropriate electoral tactics.

Such decisions would not be taken at the national level. It would be a call to be taken at the regional level,” Kodiyeri said adding that in those places where the CPM does not have a major presence it would support other parties.