P P Mukundan may contest from Thiruvananthapuram constituency

According to him, the party should rein in their partners in the state for coming out with statements which will have a negative impact on the party.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  P P Mukundan, BJP leader, former organising secretary of south Indian states and a senior RSS pracharak, is gearing up to contest the ensuing general elections from Thiruvananthapuram constituency.Mukundan told Express: “The state BJP has a lot of course correction to do and the party has to do that for better prospects in elections. Several cadres and grass root workers are approaching me to contest and I will be soon taking a call on the same”.

He said: “Many of these workers and cadres are speaking to me from across the state on them being marginalised in the present BJP and without cadres and sympathisers, party is not going to reach anywhere”.

According to him, the party should rein in their partners in the state for coming out with statements which will have a negative impact on the party. He feels that the BJP state president is taking divergent positions on issues which is creating a major confusion among the party cadres and lower level leaders who are meeting people at the grass roots. 

He said: “Advaniji and Murali Manohar Joshiji knew the permutations and combinations and the caste and class equations in the state and without such a homework and knowledge, party cannot move forward.” 

