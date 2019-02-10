Security measures intensified ensuring safety to devotees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The patrolling on Attukal temple premises has been intensified as part of ensuring safety to devotees. According to S Surendran, City Police Commissioner, there will be 10 bike patrols during day and night around the temple to keep a check on pickpocketing, chain snatching and vehicle thefts.

The Commissioner also made it clear that unauthorised parking and wayside trade will not be allowed near the temple premises. The city police will open a control room at the temple on February 12, in view of the festival. ADGP Manoj Abraham will flag off the bike patrolling on Tuesday.

As many as 600 personnel will be deployed in various parts of the city. Security measures will be beefed up in areas close to the temple. During the period, 3,600 police personnel will be deployed. Of these, 1,250 will be women police officers of various ranks. Besides, there will also be a contingent of women commandos. Similar to the previous year, a distinct presence of women personnel is being ensured on account of the large numbers of women devotees who will take part in the festival. As many as 65 additional CCTV cameras will be installed at various points.

Besides, drones will also be deployed by the Kerala Police to enhance surveillance. Restrictions are also imposed on using mike sets and stage constructions.