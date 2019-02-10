Home States Kerala

‘Timely, decisive action needed to save nature from mindless development’

The Samakalika Malayalam Social Service Award presented to T P Padmanabhan by C V Balakrishnan and Madhupal jointly. TNIE GM Vishnu Nair, E Unnikrishnan, Samakalika Malayalam editor Saji James and Thaha Madayi are seen | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  The changed scenario of the times we live in prompts us to remain watchful and calls for value-based resistance against the invasion of nature, said writer C V Balakrishnan. Inaugurating the award function of Samakalika Malayalam weekly at which environment activist TP Padmanabhan was honoured with the Social Service Award, C V said people should adopt a strong, committed stance against the ruthless idea of development which kills environment before it is too late. 

Climate change, which causes alarming imbalances in nature globally, is being ignored in Kerala as those governing us are clueless on what is going to hit us in the near future. Here, things are being viewed in monetary terms alone. Environment activists are widely ridiculed and bullied by the rulers here. They are labelled as ‘urban Maoists’ by the politicians. When the farmers try to protect their paddy fields they are dubbed vultures, said C V. 

The resistance against the Naval Academy at Ezhimala here had failed to achieve its goal. After the academy came into being,  the wells and water bodies in the region became polluted. Now, around 100 acre of green land, including paddy fields and wetlands, will be destroyed to set up the fuel storage terminal at Kandankali, said CV. 

It’s time those who care for nature’s welfare rally against development which is blind to its adverse ecological fallout, he said. Nature is governed by its own rules and human beings should learn to understand this, said actor Madhupal, who was the chief guest. 

“We learnt nothing from the floods which nearly destroyed us. As the memories of flood faded, people went back to their old ways. Caste and class discrimination has returned to haunt society,” he said. C V Balakrishnan and Madhupal jointly presented the award to T P Padmanabhan. In his acceptance speech, Padmanabhan said  it is the activities of SEEK(Society for Environmental Education in Kerala) which created environmental awareness among people in the district.

He was always part of the organisation which was given direction by renowned environmental activist John C Jacob, P Janardanan and  M Jayarajan. As it was SEEK which helped him evolve into a selfless green volunteer, Padmanabhan said he is donating the  `1 lakh cash prize given to him by Samakalika Malayalam. Samakalika Malayalam editor  Saji James, The New Indian Express general manager Vishnu Nair, environment activist E Unnikrishnan and writer Thaha Madayi spoke.

