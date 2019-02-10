Transfer orders of nuns revoked

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Yielding to pressure from various quarters, the Latin Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar on Saturday revoked the transfer orders of the five nuns belonging to the Missionaries of Jesus (MJ) congregation, who were at the forefront of the protest against Franco Mulakkal, former Bishop of Jalandhar and the accused in the rape of a nun of the same congregation.21

The nuns received a communication from Bishop Angelo, current apostolic administrator of Jalandhar Diocese, stating their transfer orders stand revoked. In reply to an earlier letter sent by Sr Neena Rose, Bishop Angelo promised support to the nuns and said he would bar the MJ authorities from issuing any letter without his permission.

SOS holds public meet against pressuring nuns

The Save Our Sisters (SOS) action committee, which is spearheading a social campaign against Bishop Franco Mulakkal - an accused in the nun rape case, held a public convention here on Saturday against the alleged attempts to pressurise the nuns who had protested against the Bishop. Educationist and theologian Valsan Thampu inaugurated the convention. Speaking on the occasion, he called up on the laity to liberate themselves from religious slavery.

Order stays: PRO

Kottayam: Fr Peter Kavumpuram, who claimed to be the public relations officer of the Diocese of Jalandhar, in a press release issued in Jalandhar, said the transfer of the five nuns has not been revoked. “The apostolic administrator has not interfered in the internal affairs of this congregation (MJ), therefore the order to return to their rightful communities by the Mother General is not cancelled, but stands,” the release said.