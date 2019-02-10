‘Truth will emerge when evidence is presented’

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: “I am giving a directive to the General (Regina Kadamthottu, Superior General of the MJ) that she will not issue any letters to the five of you without my explicit permission. This will be an order to her from me as apostolic administrator-in-charge of the congregation - since it is of diocesan right, it comes under me,” the letter said.

The bishop, in his letter, also assured the five nuns that there would be no move from the Jalandhar Diocese to oust them from Kuravilangad Convent as long as they were needed for the court case. The letter sums up, stating: “The truth will only emerge when all the evidence is presented. I am sure the Church would want the truth to emerge.”

The Superior General of the Jalandhar Diocese had earlier transferred four of the nuns - Sr Anupama, Sr Josephine, Sr Alphy and Sr Ancitta - to Punjab, Jharkhand, Bihar and Kannur. The move was criticised as a deliberate attempt to separate them and weaken the case.

Later, the Superior General had also written to the fifth nun, Sr Neena Rose - which Bishop Angelo mentions here - demanding that Sr Neena present herself before the authorities in Jalandhar, where Bishop Franco currently resides. Following this, the nuns wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to ensure their safety and a stay on the transfer orders.