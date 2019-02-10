Home States Kerala

Yusuffali M A is fifth highest-ranked Indian philanthropist

Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali M A is ranked fifth in the list of top 10 philanthropists in the Hurun Indian Philanthropy List 2018 published on Saturday.

Published: 10th February 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Yusuffali M A, CMD, Lulu Group, and A J Pai, Director, Lulu Tech Park, looking at a scale model of Lulu Cyber Tower-2 | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali M A is ranked fifth in the list of top 10 philanthropists in the Hurun Indian Philanthropy List 2018 published on Saturday. Yusuffali is the lone Malayali to figure in the list which ranks benefactors who have donated  `10 crore or more during the October 2017- September 2018 period, said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher, Hurun Report India. He had donated more than `50 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund in the aftermath of the flood havoc last year. 

He had  donated generously during the devastating temblors at Latur, Maharashtra and Bhuj in Gujarat, the 2004 tsunami tragedy, Uttarakhand deluge and floods in Jammu and Kashmir. Yusuffali has also assisted several Indians, stranded in the Gulf countries, providing them financial aid and flight tickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian philanthropist Yusuffali M A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp