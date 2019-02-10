Yusuffali M A is fifth highest-ranked Indian philanthropist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Group chairman Yusuffali M A is ranked fifth in the list of top 10 philanthropists in the Hurun Indian Philanthropy List 2018 published on Saturday. Yusuffali is the lone Malayali to figure in the list which ranks benefactors who have donated `10 crore or more during the October 2017- September 2018 period, said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher, Hurun Report India. He had donated more than `50 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund in the aftermath of the flood havoc last year.

He had donated generously during the devastating temblors at Latur, Maharashtra and Bhuj in Gujarat, the 2004 tsunami tragedy, Uttarakhand deluge and floods in Jammu and Kashmir. Yusuffali has also assisted several Indians, stranded in the Gulf countries, providing them financial aid and flight tickets.