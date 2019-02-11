Home States Kerala

CBI slaps murder, conspiracy charges against CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan in Kerala

Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the CPI(M), saying that the murder charges against Jayarajan was a big blow to the "violent politics" of the communist party.

Published: 11th February 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By PTI

THALASSERY: In a setback to the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, the CBI Monday slapped murder and conspiracy charges against party strongman P Jayarajan in a case relating to the murder of a 22-year-old Muslim Students Federation activist in 2012.

The supplementary charge sheet, filed in a sessions court here, has also charged party MLA T V Rajesh in the conspiracy related to the killing.

The CBI has charged Jayarajan with murder and conspiracy under Sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, court sources said.

According to the prosecution, Shukoor, a worker of the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was killed on February 20, 2012, for attacking a convoy in which Jayarajan and Rajesh were travelling.

The prosecution also alleged that Shukoor was caught and interrogated for over two hours by a mob and his photo was circulated via mobile to confirm his presence in the crowd which attacked the CPI(M) convoy.

The CPI(M) Kannur district committee, however, said that the charge against Jayarajan was the latest example of "misusing" the CBI to target political opponents.

The development comes at a time when reports have emerged in a section of media that the CPI(M) could field Jayarajan from any of the constituencies in north Kerala.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the CPI(M), saying that the murder charges against Jayarajan was a big blow to the "violent politics" of the communist party.

"Shukoor was murdered in a brutal manner.

He was caught and his photo was sent across mobiles to confirm his identity before killing him.

This shook the conscience of the society," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp