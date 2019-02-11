Home States Kerala

Kerala Women's Commission files case against CPI(M) MLA for remarks against IAS officer

The MLA was seen making disparaging comments that the sub-collector lacked brains, had no powers to intervene in the construction as building rules comes under the panchayat.

Published: 11th February 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

renu_ias__s_rajendran

IAS officer Dr Renu Raj on left; Devikulam MLA S Rajendran on right. (Photos | Facebook)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Women's Commission Monday registered a case against CPI(M) legislator S Rajendran for his remarks against Devikulam Sub-Collector Renu Raj.

The Devikulam lawmaker had made the remark on February 8 after the young IAS officer tried to stop the unauthorised construction of a shopping complex in the tourist town of Munnar in Idukki district.

Commission sources said the case was registered on the basis of media reports about the MLA's purported remarks against the official.

Television channels had aired visuals showing the legislator making the disparaging comments that the sub-collector lacked brains, had no powers to intervene in the construction as building rules comes under the panchayat.

"She doesn't have brains. She studied only to become a collector. Such people will have only so much brains. Should she not study the sketch, plans. A collector cannot intervene in a panchayat construction," the MLA had reportedly said on Friday after revenue officials tried to stop the construction.

Raj, who was appointed as the Devikulam sub-collector in November last year, Sunday said a memo had been issued to the panchayat on February 6 to stop the illegal construction.

But the work was still going on.

The Kerala High Court had in a 2010 judgement said for any new construction in Munnar, a no-objection certificate had to be obtained.

No NOC was obtained when the construction work of the four-storeyed shopping complex was taken up, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Renu Raj Devikulam MLA S Rajendran

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • haresh
    CPM is highly corrupt and anti-people
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp