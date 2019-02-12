Attitudinal change among Kerala government officers a must to attract investment, says CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said Kerala, which is a consumer state, needs to manufacture more products within the state and urged the government officers at all levels -- from village offices at the lower level to higher up in Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram -- not create hurdles in the way for new investments.“The government officers should change their attitude towards applications for setting up new units, be it a small unit or a big project.

We behave as if these people are trying to exploit us. Our attitude should change and we should welcome these investments as they create new jobs for our youngsters,” said Pinarayi, during his inaugural address of the day-long Ascend Kerala-2019, a government initiative to position Kerala as an investment hotspot, here.

To end delays and lethargy in approval of investments, the Chief Minister also launched an online clearance mechanism that will ensure clearance to proposals within 30 days of application. The online system K-SWIFT (Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast, Transparent Clearances) is a cutting-edge software application that simplifies and speeds up approval of clearances from departments and agencies looking to launch enterprises in the state.

Pinarayi said 30 days after submitting an application for new unit, the entrepreneur can go ahead with the plan if he does not get a response. This period may be reduced to even 15 days in future. “We have to increase MSMEs in the state. Through them, the government aims to provide jobs to around 50,000 people this year.”The CM also launched an ‘Invest Kerala Guide’ brought out by the Department of Industries and Commerce, which is a key organiser of the day-long event that seeks to boost East of Doing Business.

Industry Minister E P Jayarajan said Ascend Kerala 2019 was part of the government’s efforts to form an industry network in the state. Pointing out that a “new era” has dawned upon Kerala’s industry sector, he said any delay in taking steps in the online applications would attract serious steps against the departments and officials.

“Specific industrial parks will be set up in private and public sector as per the types of industry. In rural areas, the area limit will be 25 acres. The urban parks will have 15 acres,” he added. “The government will provide the same facilities of the public parks sector to private parks.”

The Minister revealed that around 36,000 MSME units have been established in the state within its two-and-a-half years, generating 1,24,000 jobs. Mr Jayarajan also launched the portal of ‘Invest Kerala’that includes details about IBPMS (Intelligent Building Plan Management System).

Building permits in 30 days

The state government on Monday launched an Intelligent Building Plan Management System (IBPMS) that provides single-point, integrated and holistic online development permissions to applicants in specified timelines for ease of doing business (EODB). “Building permission is critical in starting an enterprise. The introduction of the online system will facilitate quick clearances. Permits will now be available in 30 days of the application,” said E P Jayarajan, Industry Minister, after its launch during the second breakout session on ‘Operationalising Ease of Doing Business Through LSGIs’ at the Ascend Kerala 2019 here.

Invest Kerala Guide to throw light on state’s potential

Kochi: The ‘Invest Kerala Guide’, which was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the inaugural session of Ascend Kerala 2019, will be a ready reckoner on the immense business opportunities in the state and simplified procedures and protocol in making investment.The document will also highlight the landmark legislations initiated by the government to transform the state into a vibrant investment-friendly destination, where entrepreneurs can set up businesses in a speedy and hassle-free manner with minimum of bureaucratic interventions.

invest.kerala.gov.in portal launched

State Industries Minister E P Jayarajan launched the Invest Kerala web portal on the occasion, a single-point repository on providing information to investors for setting up and running businesses in the state. The website provides all the information regarding investments in the state, which will help prospective investors to invest in Kerala.