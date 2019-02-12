Candidate selection for Malappuram and Ponnani puts LDF in a fix

Shafeeq Alingal By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: With IUML most likely to field party’s sitting MPs P K Kunhalikutty and E T Mohammed Basheer in Malappuram and Ponnani seats, finding ideal candidates in the two seats remains a headache for LDF. This is due to a host of factors ranging from opposition towards independent candidates to lack of leaders in the district.

A section of CPM workers, as well as leaders, are against the move to field independents or popular candidates citing damage caused by independent MLAs in the district. During the last Assembly election, the party followed a strategy where independents were fielded in order to wrest IUML strongholds. With K T Jaleel, P V Anvar and V Abdurahman landing in trouble after nepotism and corruption allegations, the much-praised electoral strategy of CPM in Malappuram has turned out to be a backlash for the party.

A slew of controversies put P V Anvar MLA in trouble. Tanur MLA V Abdurahman drew criticism after some of his relatives got involved in the land scam that gripped Thunjath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University. Jaleel’s nepotism row further compounded the problem. With names of independents including Niyas Pulikkalakath being considered for Ponnani, a section of LDF leaders including CPI leaders are expected to express their dissent.

“We will oppose if anyone who can cause damage to the front is considered to the seats,” said a CPI leader. Baring 2004, LDF has a poor track record in Malappuram district whenever CPM and CPI contested the election with official candidates in Lok Sabha election. Citing the least winning possibility CPM experimented with independents in Ponnani where Hussain Randathani and V Abdurahman were fielded in 2009 and 2014. However, CPM district secretary E N Mohandas said reiterated that the strategy was right, adding that the front was yet to initiate steps to decide candidates for the upcoming LS polls.

LDF begins seat sharing talks

T’Puram: LDF meeting, held on Monday, initiated primary discussions on seat sharing. The discussions primarily revolved around accommodating Indian National League, Kerala Congress (Francis George), Kerala Congress (B), and Loktantrik Janatadal, the parties which were taken in to the front recently. It is learnt that the INL had requested a seat. The party wishes to be considered for the Kasargod seat though it has not made it obvious. Loktantrik Janata Dal wants Vadakara seat. Balakrishna Pillai is not interested in contesting parliamentary polls.