CBI being used as a tool to implicate CPM: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee on Monday alleged the charge sheet filed by the CBI against Kannur District Secretary P Jayarajan and party’s MLA T V Rajesh in connection with the murder Muslim Youth League worker Ariyil Abdul Shukoor was a joint political move by the BJP and Congress ahead of the general elections.

In a statement, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said when Oommen Chandy was the chief minister, the conspiracy to include Jayarajan and Rajesh was hatched. Kannapuram local police had submitted a chargesheet in the case, naming 33 accused with a list of 73 witnesses in 2012.

Later, the CBI investigation was ordered on a petition filed by Shukoor’s mother in the High Court. The chargesheet submitted by the local police had named neither Jayarajan nor Rajesh in the case file and the police had also snubbed the conspiracy angle.

The CBI has chiefly relied the testimony of the witnesses collected by the local police to submit fresh chargesheet.So there is ample evidence to point out there is a conspiracy to implicate the CPM in the case and CBI was using by the vested political parties, said Kodiyeri.