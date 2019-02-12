‘Churches must strive towards uplift of the marginalised’

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Mar Thoma Sevika Sangham president Abraham Mar Paulose Episcopa has called on the Churches to give thrust on enlightening the people of the crises-ridden world. Delivering the homily at the first evening session at the 124th Maramon Convention on the second day on Monday, Mar Paulose said that Christ’s life mission and focus were on rescuing the people who live in trying condition and marginalised sections of society.

Hence, the objective and the focus of the Churches of the world should be on the overall uplift of the people who were sidelined and neglected, the Episoca said. Mar Paulose said the Churches should work for taking care and extending a helping hand to the marginalised sections who face challenges.

“The Churches should rise to the occasion in following the path of Christ who always live along the people who were abandoned by the fellow beings,” said the Episcopa. He said that the Churches should accomplish the task and mission taken up by Christ during troubled times. Episcopa of Delhi diocese Gregorios Mar Stephanos delivered the presidential address.

‘Right to equality accomplished’

At the introductory address, Mar Thoma Church supremo Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan said through the rescheduling of the evening session, the long-pending issue of the participation of women faithful has been resolved successfully. Consequently, the Church accomplished the goal of equality for women participation at the evening session in the Maramon Convention, he said.