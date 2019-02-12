‘CPM offices are sources of violence’

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed said CPM offices are the sources of violence in Kannur. Addressing the media here Majeed said Kannur will get a respite from politics of violence if P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh MLA are punished in the Shukoor murder case. “IUML welcomes the chargesheet against the two CPM leaders and the victom’s family is about to get the justice,” said Majeed. Majeed alleged that Shukoor’s murder was committed after a conspiracy was hatched by a six-member team that included Jayarajan and Rajesh.