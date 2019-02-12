Delhi hotel fire: All arrangements made to bring bodies of three Keralites, says CMO

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangments have been made to bring to Kerala the bodies of three people from the state who perished in the fire that swept through a four-storeyed hotel at Karol Bagh in central Delhi early Tuesday.

The bodies will be brought to Kochi by an Air India flight at 5.10 am Wednesday, a press release from the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.

The three deceased from Kochi were identified as Naliniamma, around 70, her son Vidyasagar and daughter Jayshree, in their late thirties, it said.

The three were part of a 13-member team of family members who had gone to Delhi for a relative's wedding.

They were to leave for a sightseeing trip to Amritsar Tuesday morning. The blaze had claimed 17 lives and left 35 others injured.