Home States Kerala

Delhi hotel fire: All arrangements made to bring bodies of three Keralites, says CMO

The bodies will be brought to Kochi by an Air India flight at 5.10 am Wednesday, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

Published: 12th February 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations taking place at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh where a fire broke out killing 17 people. (Photo: Naveen Kumar / EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All arrangments have been made to bring to Kerala the bodies of three people from the state who perished in the fire that swept through a four-storeyed hotel at Karol Bagh in central Delhi early Tuesday.

The bodies will be brought to Kochi by an Air India flight at 5.10 am Wednesday, a press release from the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.

The three deceased from Kochi were identified as Naliniamma, around 70, her son Vidyasagar and daughter Jayshree, in their late thirties, it said.

The three were part of a 13-member team of family members who had gone to Delhi for a relative's wedding.

They were to leave for a sightseeing trip to Amritsar Tuesday morning. The blaze had claimed 17 lives and left 35 others injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
delhi Delhi Hotel Fire Karol Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp