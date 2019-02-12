Devikulam sub-collector Renu files report against CPM MLA Rajendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting Devikulam MLA S Rajendran in a spot, sub-collector Renu Raj filed a report before the Advocate General of the Kerala High Court stating the illegal construction in Munnar continued in the presence of the MLA, violating the directives of the HC and Revenue Department. It also sought to file contempt-of-court case against Munnar panchayat secretary for continuing the construction. Rajendran was on the spot when the officers were blocked, the report stated.

The report further stated the revenue authorities received a complaint regarding the illegal construction on the land granted by Tata tea company to Munnar grama panchayat in Moolakkada near Muthirappuzha River. It was a violation of the High Court order that an NOC should be obtained from the Revenue Department for any construction in eight villages under Munnar Special Tribunal on January 21, 2010.

According to the sub-collector, it was found the construction was without any NOC from the Idukki district collector. A stop memo was issued on February 5, 2019 and the Munnar panchayat secretary received it the following day.Construction continued despite the memo. Later a team including Munnar village special officer Vijayakumar and Land Protection Force were sent to the spot.

However, the contractor and panchayat members, who were on the spot, verbally abused and continued the construction.Later police assistance was sought following a protest by hundreds of people including under the leadership of the Munnar panchayat president and members. The sub-collector said instruction was given to the panchayat secretary to stop the construction as per the district collector’s directive.

Rajendran reached the spot on that day and construction continued in his presence, stated the report.

Petition to be filed, says Renu Raj

Kochi: Talking to reporters here after discussions with the Additional Advocate General, Devikulam Sub-Collector Renu Raj said a petition would be filed before the High Court citing the violation of its order on the construction in Munnar on Tuesday. Additional Advocate General Ranjit Tampan said a petition seeking to initiate contempt-of-court action against Munnar panchayat secretary, president, a member, the contractor and the MLA S Rajendran under Article 215 of the Constitution will be filed by the revenue authorities.

Sub-collector stands firm

Kottayam:Sub-Collector Renu Raj appears firm on her stance to implement the rules. Speaking to Express, Renuraj said she took up the violation of rules by the Munnar grama panchayat legally and informed the developments to the State Advocate General and her higher officers, including Chief Secretary and the Revenue Secretary.