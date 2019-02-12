Kerala government ready to buy equipment  to help firefighters tackle crisis situation: CM Pinarayi Vijayan​

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday inaugurated the Paravur Fire and Rescue Station’s new building. According to the Chief Minister, the North Paravur Fire and Rescue Station is now one of the best in the state.“In the past, the department was regarded merely as a fire fighting force. However, the role has changed and now the department is involved in various operations, including rescue missions,” said the Chief Minister.

Factoring in its enhanced job profile, the department has created a volunteer section, he said. “The section trains youth interested in social work. Today, there are more than 1,000 volunteers who have undergone training at these volunteer sections of the department. They have been well-trained and are capable of responding immediately in any dire situation,” he said. However, there is a need to expand this project, he said.

“It will be good if every single person who is interested in doing social work undergoes this training,” said the Chief Minister. He directed the officers to take steps to get more people trained. “Steps are being taken to provide the force with better facilities that will boost their mission preparedness. The basic need of the force is vehicles and other equipment. The government is preparing to buy equipment which will help fire fighters reach even the tallest building during a crisis situation,” he said.

The new two-storeyed building has been built at a cost of Rs 2.32 crore.

The ground floor will house the office of the station officer, besides the restroom and the storeroom. The second floor has a library, conference hall, fitness centre and classroom. The station also has two fire engines, jeep, rubber dinghy used for flood rescue, axe light, hydraulic cutter, 60,000 litre- capacity water tank and a garage with polycarbonate roofing to park fire engines.