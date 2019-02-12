Home States Kerala

Kerala: HIV-positive man gets life for raping daughter

A court here on Monday sentenced a HIV positive man for life term for raping his daughter and making her HIV positive. 

Published: 12th February 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  A court here on Monday sentenced an HIV positive man for life term for raping his daughter and making her HIV positive. Additional District and Session Court judge S H Panchapakesan, who pronounced the verdict on Monday, also imposed a fine of  one lakh on the convict under Section 376(2)(f) of IPC . In the event of failure to pay the fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for two years.  A substantive portion of the sentence will run concurrently, the judgment says.  

 Additional public prosecutor C Vidhu said it was an anganwadi worker which brought the incident to light in 2013.  “The victim was 19 then and she told the anganwadi worker that she had been repeatedly raped by her father since childhood . Following this, anganwadi teacher approached Kudumbashree Mission and informed them of the incident. 

Based on the complaint lodged by the Mission volunteers the  police have registered case and arrested the accused.  The accused had been working in Mumbai and he contracted HIV from sexual relationships with many women. His wife died of HIV AIDS in October 2012. However, he continued to rape his daughter and she also became  HIV positive,’’ said the prosecutor.

