LDF for comprehensive development of Kerala: A Vijayaraghavan

Vijayaraghavan said that even during floods the government proved that new models of survivals can be formulated.

Published: 12th February 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said the front is working to take the state forward in all aspects and for a total development. He was speaking to reporters here on Monday after the meeting of the front. Vijayaraghavan said that even during floods the government proved that new models of survivals can be formulated and the right-wing forces are indulging in moves to weaken such a government.

The convenor said that the LDF is organising two jaatha’s across the state to convey to people the achievements of the state government and the extreme communalism of Narendra Modi government. 
He also added for the success of the jaatha local level committees have been formed.

He also said that CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy will inaugurate the southern leg of the jaatha led by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Poojapura and on February 16, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the northern leg of the jaatha led by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at Kasargod.

Both the jaathas will conclude at Thrissur with a massive public programme to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 2 with which the front will begin its election campaign. 
He said that the discussions in the front was not on seat sharing and instead the front has discussed several social issues including the renaissance movement in the state. 

