Mahatma Gandhi University to start rotation system for college HoDs

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the representatives of various trade unions of the college teachers with the university authorities.

Published: 12th February 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  In a major step towards ensuring representation of all the deserving teachers, the Mahatma Gandhi University has in-principle agreed a proposal to rotate the heads of departments in the affiliated colleges once in every three years.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the representatives of various trade unions of the college teachers with the university authorities.  The meeting was chaired by vice-chancellor in-charge Sabu Thomas. According to him, the teachers’ unions will get 30 days to submit their suggestions and recommendations on the proposal in writing.

