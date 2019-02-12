Mahatma Gandhi University to start rotation system for college HoDs

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major step towards ensuring representation of all the deserving teachers, the Mahatma Gandhi University has in-principle agreed a proposal to rotate the heads of departments in the affiliated colleges once in every three years.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the representatives of various trade unions of the college teachers with the university authorities. The meeting was chaired by vice-chancellor in-charge Sabu Thomas. According to him, the teachers’ unions will get 30 days to submit their suggestions and recommendations on the proposal in writing.