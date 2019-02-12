P K Firoz alleges illegal postings in KIRTADS

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz raised serious allegations against Minister for Welfare of SC/ST, Law and Parliamentary Affairs A K Balan on Monday. Firoz said minister Balan confirmed the postings of four non-qualified persons, including a member of his personal staff, in the Kerala Institute for Research, Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Tribes (KIRTADS), Kozhikode, functioning under his ministry flouting rules.

The Youth League leader said the organisation would fight the issue politically and legally. Firoz alleged A N Mani Bhushan, assistant private secretary to the minister, was given permanent posting as a lecturer in KIRTADS. “To facilitate this, the minister also confirmed the postings of writer Indu V Menon (lecturer), Mini P V (research assistant) and Sajith Kumar S V (research officer) in KIRTADS,” said Firoz, while addressing the media in Kozhikode.

He said the minister confirmed the postings of the four persons ignoring objections raised by other government departments, including Departments of Law, Finance and Administrative Reforms.

“It is learnt the appointments were made invoking the power under Rule 39 of the Kerala Service rules. The appointments invoking rule 39 are made in special cases. The examples we have are the government jobs given to the wife of autorickshaw driver Noushad, who lost his life while trying to rescue two labourers,” he said.

Allegations are baseless: A K Balan

T’Puram: Minister for SC, ST and Backward Classes A K Balan told a press meet that the allegations by P K Firoz regarding the appointment of Mani Bhushan, the assistant private secretary, in his office, are false and baseless He said Mani Bhushan was first appointed as a research assistant in KIRTADS in 1993 on a contract basis.

The interview board consisting of a the-then chairperson and secretary of the SC/ST Development Department appointed Mani on the basis of adequate qualifications. He said Firoz is trying to cause a political issue in the matter. Though Mani Bhushan was appointed by the previous LDF government, he continued his service and even got promoted as the deputy director during the UDF government rule. “When there were no issues during those days why such an issue is being raised now?” he asked.