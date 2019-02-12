Home States Kerala

Samakalika Malayam Varika’s tribute to E K Nayanar released

The book contains rare pictures of the people’s leader, excerpts from Nayanar’s own literary works and tributes from CPM stalwarts.

Published: 12th February 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing ‘Nayanar Smriti’ brought out by Malayalam Varika, by handing it over to litterateur M K Sanu at Krithi Book Festival in Kochi on Monday |A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   ‘E K Nayanar Smrithi’, a tribute to, the late, E K Nayanar - the legendary Marxist and one of the state’s most popular Chief Ministers ever- brought out by Samakalika Malayalam Varika on his 100th birth anniversary,  was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by handing over a copy to writer M K Sanu  on the sidelines of Krithi  Knowledge Festival here on Monday. 

Hailing from Kalliasseri in Kannur, Nayanar, who endeared himself to legions through his infectious sense of humour, had served three terms as Chief Minister of the state - 11 years in all - making him Kerala’s longest serving CM till date. 

The book contains rare pictures of the people’s leader, excerpts from Nayanar’s own literary works and tributes from CPM stalwarts, including ARC chairman and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby, Pannian Raveendran and Nayanar’s wife Sarada teacher. Minister Kadakampally Surendran,  Mini Antony, cartoonist Yesudasan and director Jayaraj were present. 

E K Nayanar Samakalika Malayam Varika

