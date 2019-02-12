Samakalika Malayam Varika’s tribute to E K Nayanar released

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘E K Nayanar Smrithi’, a tribute to, the late, E K Nayanar - the legendary Marxist and one of the state’s most popular Chief Ministers ever- brought out by Samakalika Malayalam Varika on his 100th birth anniversary, was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by handing over a copy to writer M K Sanu on the sidelines of Krithi Knowledge Festival here on Monday.

Hailing from Kalliasseri in Kannur, Nayanar, who endeared himself to legions through his infectious sense of humour, had served three terms as Chief Minister of the state - 11 years in all - making him Kerala’s longest serving CM till date.

The book contains rare pictures of the people’s leader, excerpts from Nayanar’s own literary works and tributes from CPM stalwarts, including ARC chairman and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby, Pannian Raveendran and Nayanar’s wife Sarada teacher. Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Mini Antony, cartoonist Yesudasan and director Jayaraj were present.