Home States Kerala

Kerala bankers told not to attach properties in flood-hit areas

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday asked bankers to not attach properties in the flood hit areas of the state.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday asked bankers to not attach properties in the flood-hit areas of the state. The state government would place the decision in the meeting of the State Level Banker’s Committee. The state government had declared moratorium on the bank loans in the flood hit areas. 

New Transport Commissioner 
The Government has decided to replace transport commissioner K Padmakumar with coastal police ADGP Sudesh Kumar. It has also given the additional charge of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Limited to Vishwas Mehta, who is currently additional chief secretary to the Kerala Water Resource Department and N Prasanth has been appointed MD of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Limited. 

Project to Protect Street Vendors 
The government notification issued under Section 38 of Street Vendors (Protection Of Livelihood And Regulation Of Street Vending) Act proposes to provide a separate area for street vendors to conduct their trade. The local bodies will be providing the facilities for the vendors. Legally formed town vending committees will issue certificates to the street vendors. The committees which come under the civic bodies will have representation from street vendors. 

Amendment to Municipality Act
The cabinet has approved the draft bill to amend the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, which will create a separate service by coordinating the Panchayat, Rural Development, Urban Affairs, Urban-Rural Planning, Local Self Government engineering service and Municipal Common Service of the LSGD. 

G9.4 crore to the ration shop owners 
The state government has decided to allocate Rs 9.4 crore to the ration shop owners as the owners distributed 89,540 tonne rice which was granted by the centre as part of flood relief through the public distribution system.

Compensation
The government has decided to allocate Rs 5 lakh from CMDRF to Nimisha Thampi’s family in Ernakulam who was killed by a migrant labourer while she tried to stop him from snatching her grandmother’s chain. The government also decided to grant Rs 5 lakh from CMDRF to the family of Mudhurilandi, a Tamil Nadu native who died after coming in contact with underground cable. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala banker's committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp