Kerala bankers told not to attach properties in flood-hit areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday asked bankers to not attach properties in the flood-hit areas of the state. The state government would place the decision in the meeting of the State Level Banker’s Committee. The state government had declared moratorium on the bank loans in the flood hit areas.

New Transport Commissioner

The Government has decided to replace transport commissioner K Padmakumar with coastal police ADGP Sudesh Kumar. It has also given the additional charge of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Limited to Vishwas Mehta, who is currently additional chief secretary to the Kerala Water Resource Department and N Prasanth has been appointed MD of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Limited.

Project to Protect Street Vendors

The government notification issued under Section 38 of Street Vendors (Protection Of Livelihood And Regulation Of Street Vending) Act proposes to provide a separate area for street vendors to conduct their trade. The local bodies will be providing the facilities for the vendors. Legally formed town vending committees will issue certificates to the street vendors. The committees which come under the civic bodies will have representation from street vendors.

Amendment to Municipality Act

The cabinet has approved the draft bill to amend the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, which will create a separate service by coordinating the Panchayat, Rural Development, Urban Affairs, Urban-Rural Planning, Local Self Government engineering service and Municipal Common Service of the LSGD.

G9.4 crore to the ration shop owners

The state government has decided to allocate Rs 9.4 crore to the ration shop owners as the owners distributed 89,540 tonne rice which was granted by the centre as part of flood relief through the public distribution system.

Compensation

The government has decided to allocate Rs 5 lakh from CMDRF to Nimisha Thampi’s family in Ernakulam who was killed by a migrant labourer while she tried to stop him from snatching her grandmother’s chain. The government also decided to grant Rs 5 lakh from CMDRF to the family of Mudhurilandi, a Tamil Nadu native who died after coming in contact with underground cable.