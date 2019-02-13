Home States Kerala

Bill to amend Kerala Coop Societies Act passed

Paving the way for the formation of the Kerala Cooperative Bank(KCB), the Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bill amending the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act. 

Published: 13th February 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala addressing the UDF MLAs on a sit-in dharna outside the Assembly hall in protest against the Speaker rejecting the demand of the Opposition for an adjournment motion on the CBI charge sheeting P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh MLA in case related to murder of MSF leader Ariyil Shukoor | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Paving the way for the formation of the Kerala Cooperative Bank(KCB), the Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bill amending the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act. The Bill was passed to complete the merger proceedings of the state’s 14 District Cooperative Banks (DCB) to constitute KCB, one of the state’s largest banks, before the RBI-stipulated deadline of March 31. 

Presenting the Bill, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the final approval for the merger, amendment of Acts and changing the name of ‘District Cooperative bank’ had to be obtained from RBI. Adherence to the Cooperative Act was among the 19 conditions put forward by RBI while giving in-principle approval for the KCB proposal. 

KCB will be formed by merging the State Cooperative Bank (SCB) and 14 DCBs. The Amendment Bill envisages a two-tier cooperative system with the KCB at the centre and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) as an autonomous node. 

The Cooperation Department is moving ahead on a war footing to fulfil all of RBI’s conditions before the deadline. The merger document has been prepared and the work study for the HR policy of the new bank is over.

The RFP (request for proposal) document was prepared to appoint an agency to develop the integrated IT platform for KCB and PACS. Balance-sheets have been prepared for the 15 entities after concurrent auditing and chartered accountant’s auditing. Surendran said the government will fulfil all of RBI’s conditions before the deadline. 

Earlier, five dissenting UDF-controlled DCBs – Malappuram, Idukki, Kottayam, Wayanad and Kasargod – could not join the process as the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act mandated a two-thirds majority from individual DCB general bodies for mergers and acquisitions. A merger of around 823 branches of 14 DCBs and the State Cooperative Bank is expected by the deadline. Initially, KCB’s capital is expected to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

‘Excise has intensified drive to curb drug menace’

T’Puram: Minister for Labour and Excise TP Ramakrishnan informed the Assembly that the department has intensified its enforcement activities in the state following information that peddlers are drawing children to use drugs and also to curb the use of new drugs including MDMA. The government will take strict actions against those individuals who will be found selling drugs to school students.

“Though we could seize a huge quantity of drugs, many youths have already fallen prey to drug abuse. The mafia gets them addicted to drugs through free supply. A big network is active in the state to lure students to drugs,” said the minister. Denying V T Balram’s statements the minister said that though the incidents are high in Kerala, it has not turned into a haven for drugs as alleged by the Opposition. 

Squad to curb the menace
In a wake to curb the menace of illicit liquor and drugs among tribespeople in some districts, the government has set up a Janamaitri excise squad at Nilambur in Malappuram and Devikulam in Idukki, similar to the one at Palakkad and Wayanad. The minister said that the government had set up such excise stations to curb the menace of illicit liquor in tribal hamlets effectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Cooperative Bank Kerala Assembly RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp