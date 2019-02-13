Home States Kerala

Kochi businessman turns to CM Vijayan, others for help

Published: 13th February 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 01:51 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Kochi-based businessman Danish Riyaz has sought the intervention of the government and others to end the ostracisation his family is facing at the hands of the Mahallu committee of his native place at Alur near Thrithala in Palakkad. Riyaz’s family is facing the ire of the local Mahallu committee over the marriage reception he organised for his brother Shahaz last year. 

The committee took exception to women attendees at the reception going to the stage and being photographed and children dancing on the stage, among other things. In a memorandum he submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Thrithala MLA V T Balram, Riyaz said he was responsible for organising the programme. Hence, the Mahallu committee should act against him and spare his family.

“It has been one-and-half months that my family was ostracised by the Mahallu committee,” Riyaz told Express. Riyaz said due to the rules imposed by the Mahallu committee on the customs to be followed in marriages, he decided to conduct the reception for Shahaz, who works in Dubai, at Edappal in Malappuram, 13 km away from his house on December 28.

However, after the event, the local Mahallu committee told Shahaz its members would not associate in any form with the family in future. In a detailed reply, Shahaz said Riyaz had conducted the reception and the family was not associated with it. “However, the committee rejected his explanation,” Riyaz said.

Mahallu committee’s charges 
Among the charges the Mahallu committee levelled against Riyaz’s family were women who came for the reception went on the stage and were photographed. It also took exception to the children of the family dancing on the stage, the use of a two-piece orchestra – a rhythm pad and a piano – below the stage and women and girls speaking via the mike.

‘Family always stood by Islamic beliefs’
Riyaz said the area where the marriage was held did not come under the Mahallu committee’s jurisdiction and such celebrations were common across many Muslim households.  “Our family has always stood by Islamic beliefs and lived their life as such. It also cooperated with the Mahallu committee. I am responsible for everything that happened during the reception and am ready to face any action from the Mahallu committee. My family should not be allowed to suffer for my actions as they were not associated with the arrangements in the hall,” he said.

