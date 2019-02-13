Delhi hotel blaze: Bodies to be flown to Kochi today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mortal remains of the three persons killed in the Delhi fire will be brought to Kochi on Wednesday. According to authorities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office has initiated steps to bring the bodies to the state soon. The bodies will be brought via Air India flight leaving Delhi at 5.10 am on Wednesday. “As per the information received, the mortal remains will reach Kochi Airport at 9.30 am. The proceedings to get the bodies released are under way,” said Anu Das, a family friend of the deceased.

On hearing the news, local residents and relatives have been arriving at Panelil house at Cheranalloor since Tuesday morning. According to relatives, the family members communicated with them till Monday night and some of them posted photos on Facebook and other social media sites on the Delhi trip. The cremation will be decided only after the bodies reach Kochi.

The cremation of Jayasree is likely to held in Kanayannur, where her husband’s family resides. Her husband Unnikrishnan is working in the UAE. Vidyasagar’s house is located close to the ancestral home in Cheranalloor. Hence, the cremation of Nalini Amma and Vidyasagar is likely to be held in Kochi. But, the final decision hasn’t been taken yet, said relatives.

Earlier, Hibi Eden MLA had demanded the CM to initiate steps to immediately shift the bodies to Kochi. K V Thomas MP and Anto Antony MP, who were in Delhi, visited the other members of the family and assured all assistance, said relatives.