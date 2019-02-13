Home States Kerala

Doctors, nurses to get more jobs abroad

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Qualified doctors and nurses in the state will soon have more job opportunities overseas as the state government undertaking Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd (ODEPC) is planning to tie up with countries like Germany, Japan, Ireland, Kuwait and others.

The agency had earlier entered into a pact with some Middle-East countries and the United Kingdom (UK). 

“Discussions were on with countries like Germany, Japan, Ireland, Kuwait and others. Once this gets finalised the window of opportunities will get opened for the direct recruitment of qualified doctors and nurses from the state to that countries,” said Saju S S, general manager, ODEPC Ltd. 

According to him, though ODEPC had initially focused on recruitment of doctors and nurses to some Middle-East countries, it had recently entered into a pact with the Health Education England (HEE) in England and has unveiled a work-based learning initiative named Global Learners Programme (GLP).

“Though we had signed an agreement with HEE last November, it was only a month ago that GLP was started in the state. Since then, we were able to secure employment of nine nurses in various hospitals in the UK,” said Saju. 

He further said as the said initiative was getting an overwhelming response from various parts of the state, ODEPC plans to set up International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training institutes at such places where there are more number of applicants. 

Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd

