Former Imam booked for sexually assaulting minor in Kerala

By ANI

TRIVANDRUM: Kerala Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against the former Imam of Tholicode Jamath, Shafeek Al Qasimi, on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old-girl.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act based on the statement given by the president of the Jamath committee.

According to police, Qasimi, along with the minor girl, was seen in his Innova car in a deserted spot near the forest at Tholicode in Thiruvananthapuram district on February 2.

While he was confronted by the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) scheme workers, the accused said that the minor was his wife. The girl’s uniform was also spotted in the car, informed the police.

Though the police had informed the child, the girl hasn’t given her statement against the Imam so far.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has ordered the girl to be taken to a shelter home where she will be given counselling.

Qasimi has been suspended by the All India Imam’s Council.