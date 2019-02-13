Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court appoints amicus curiae in Wonderla compensation case

Counsel for the petitioner, said the petitioner was now exasperated and tired of litigating and his family has been ruined in the process.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appointed Advocate C K Karunakaran as amicus curiae to assist the court on a petition seeking adequate compensation to Vijesh Vijayan who was paralysed after allegedly suffering an injury while taking a ride at Veegaland (Wonderla) amusement park in December 2002.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on the petition filed by Vijesh Vijayan, Kottapuram, Thrissur seeking a compensation of Rs 17,25,000 from the company. Vijesh allegedly suffered injuries while participating in a ride at the water pool in the bucket shower area. 

The court observed the case highlighted the plight of a young man, who suffered an unfortunate accident in the year 2002 within the park premise and thereafter, for the last more than seventeen years, has been confined to a wheelchair due to multiple injuries, including the spinal cord. 

Saju S Nair, counsel for the petitioner, said the petitioner was now exasperated and tired of litigating and his family has been ruined in the process. The petitioner’s family, the counsel’s submission stated, has spent more than Rs 25 lakh for his treatment. However, the petitioner was willing to forego his past and requests the company to pay to him an amount of Rs 5 lakh to help his parents who have been severely affected both emotionally and financially. The counsel submitted that if the company would, at least, be magnanimous to that extent, the petitioner will give up all his contentions.

Nisha Nair, counsel for the company, submitted that the company did consider the proposal earlier but were unable to take a final decision because, according to her, they were of the opinion that by doing so, it would be seen as if they have conceded or surrendered to the demands of the petitioner.  However, the counsel said that the company would certainly consider the present request of the petitioner and make submissions before the court on the next posting date. The court posted the case for February 25.

Court observation
The court observed the case highlighted the plight of a young man who suffered an unfortunate accident in 2002 within the park premises and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Wonderla compensation case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp