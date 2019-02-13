Kerala High Court appoints amicus curiae in Wonderla compensation case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appointed Advocate C K Karunakaran as amicus curiae to assist the court on a petition seeking adequate compensation to Vijesh Vijayan who was paralysed after allegedly suffering an injury while taking a ride at Veegaland (Wonderla) amusement park in December 2002.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on the petition filed by Vijesh Vijayan, Kottapuram, Thrissur seeking a compensation of Rs 17,25,000 from the company. Vijesh allegedly suffered injuries while participating in a ride at the water pool in the bucket shower area.

The court observed the case highlighted the plight of a young man, who suffered an unfortunate accident in the year 2002 within the park premise and thereafter, for the last more than seventeen years, has been confined to a wheelchair due to multiple injuries, including the spinal cord.

Saju S Nair, counsel for the petitioner, said the petitioner was now exasperated and tired of litigating and his family has been ruined in the process. The petitioner’s family, the counsel’s submission stated, has spent more than Rs 25 lakh for his treatment. However, the petitioner was willing to forego his past and requests the company to pay to him an amount of Rs 5 lakh to help his parents who have been severely affected both emotionally and financially. The counsel submitted that if the company would, at least, be magnanimous to that extent, the petitioner will give up all his contentions.

Nisha Nair, counsel for the company, submitted that the company did consider the proposal earlier but were unable to take a final decision because, according to her, they were of the opinion that by doing so, it would be seen as if they have conceded or surrendered to the demands of the petitioner. However, the counsel said that the company would certainly consider the present request of the petitioner and make submissions before the court on the next posting date. The court posted the case for February 25.

Court observation

The court observed the case highlighted the plight of a young man who suffered an unfortunate accident in 2002 within the park premises and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since