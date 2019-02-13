Kalabhavan Mani’s death: Nod given for polygraph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday permitted the CBI to conduct a polygraph on seven persons in the case related to the suspicious death of actor Kalabhavan Mani. Based on a petition filed by the CBI, the court had heard from the seven persons on their consent to undergo the test last week.

The bureau had approached the court for granting permission for conducting the test on Jaffar Idukki, Sebastian, Sabumon, C A Arun, M G Vipin, K C Murukan and Anil Kumar. They appeared before the court and agreed to undergo the test. They also had given a consent letter to the CBI which was filed before the court.

Now, the bureau will fix a date to conduct the test. Similarly, the agency will decide whether to conduct the test at the state laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram or the Central Laboratory in Ahmedabad. According to the CBI, the seven persons who are to undergo the test are from the film industry. They spent time with Mani before his death. It was in March 2016 Mani breathed his last at a hospital in Kochi where he was admitted with a serious ailment.

The scientists at the Regional Chemical Laboratory, Kakkanad, while examining the samples collected from the body of Mani identified the presence of insecticide. Even though the Kerala Police carried out an investigation related to the suspicious death of the actor, it failed to obtain major evidence.