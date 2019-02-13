Home States Kerala

Lead a selfless life with firm belief in God: Isaac Mar Philoxenos

Bishop of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam diocese of Mar Thoma Church Joseph Mar Barnabas presided over the meeting.

Published: 13th February 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop of North America–Europe diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Isaac Mar Philoxenos delivering a homily at the Maramon Convention on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Bishop of North America–Europe diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Isaac Mar Philoxenos has called upon the faithful to lead a selfless life with firm belief in God. Delivering the homily at the 124th Maramon Convention, organised under the auspices of Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association, on the sand-bed of the Pampa at Maramon near Kozhenchery on the third day on Tuesday, Mar Philoxenos said life should be based on the principles and path drawn by Christ. 

“To lead a successful life, one should live within the boundaries and parameters set by Christ,” the Episcopa said. “Life should have the base of love and compassion and we shouldn’t have any kind of fear in life as God decides everything,” he said. Faithful should be ready for sacrifices to achieve a successful and meaningful life without affecting the lives of others, Mar Philoxenos said.“Life of people is inter-dependent and should not be at the cost of others. We should live for others with the blessings of Christ, the Episcopa said.

For the blessings of God, people should lead a life by taking into consideration the sufferings of the people in the neighbourhood, Mar Philoxenos said. Bishop of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam diocese of Mar Thoma Church Joseph Mar Barnabas presided over the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Isaac Mar Philoxenos Bishop Catholic church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp