Lead a selfless life with firm belief in God: Isaac Mar Philoxenos

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Bishop of North America–Europe diocese of the Mar Thoma Church Isaac Mar Philoxenos has called upon the faithful to lead a selfless life with firm belief in God. Delivering the homily at the 124th Maramon Convention, organised under the auspices of Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association, on the sand-bed of the Pampa at Maramon near Kozhenchery on the third day on Tuesday, Mar Philoxenos said life should be based on the principles and path drawn by Christ.

“To lead a successful life, one should live within the boundaries and parameters set by Christ,” the Episcopa said. “Life should have the base of love and compassion and we shouldn’t have any kind of fear in life as God decides everything,” he said. Faithful should be ready for sacrifices to achieve a successful and meaningful life without affecting the lives of others, Mar Philoxenos said.“Life of people is inter-dependent and should not be at the cost of others. We should live for others with the blessings of Christ, the Episcopa said.

For the blessings of God, people should lead a life by taking into consideration the sufferings of the people in the neighbourhood, Mar Philoxenos said. Bishop of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam diocese of Mar Thoma Church Joseph Mar Barnabas presided over the meeting.