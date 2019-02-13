Kerala police to implement new protocol to nab social media abusers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state police has come out with a new set of protocols for booking offenders and handling social media harassment cases after the Supreme Court repealed Section 66 A of Information Technology Act 2000 and Section 118 (d) of the Kerala Police Act 2011. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has issued an executive directive in the wake abusive, insulting, intimidating and harassing speeches against persons, public servants and groups are being spread through social media at an alarming rate.

However, police are finding it legally impossible to invoke cyber law provisions in situations where citizens are harassed online through defamatory and abusive hate speech after the SC order. Police officers said though they have been directed to examine whether parallel criminal law and special law provisions can be applied to a given situation, officers are refusing to evoke any such provision leading to victims seeking their own means to take action against the offenders.

Even DGP Behera has concurred to this trend in the directive, warning that the victims are settling scores on their own. “Considering prevention of cognizable offences is one of the basic mandates of policing, there is an urgent need to intervene in the situation legally,” Behera said in the directive.

So, the State Police Chief has instructed all SHOs to register all complaints of cyber harassments as petitions.

A proper inquiry should be conducted on such posts and the perpetrators should be confronted with their misdeeds and should be made aware of the distressing consequences of their deeds.