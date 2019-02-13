Home States Kerala

Kerala police to implement new protocol to nab social media abusers

However, police are finding it legally impossible to invoke cyber law provisions in situations where citizens are harassed online through defamatory and abusive hate speech after the SC order.

Published: 13th February 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

hacking, intelligence, chinese, computer, cyber,

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state police has come out with a new set of protocols for booking offenders and handling social media harassment cases after the Supreme Court repealed Section 66 A of Information Technology Act 2000 and Section 118 (d) of the Kerala Police Act 2011. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has issued an executive directive in the wake abusive, insulting, intimidating and harassing speeches against persons, public servants and groups are being spread through social media at an alarming rate.

However, police are finding it legally impossible to invoke cyber law provisions in situations where citizens are harassed online through defamatory and abusive hate speech after the SC order. Police officers said though they have been directed to examine whether parallel criminal law and special law provisions can be applied to a given situation, officers are refusing to evoke any such provision leading to victims seeking their own means to take action against the offenders. 

Even DGP Behera has concurred to this trend in the directive, warning that the victims are settling scores on their own. “Considering prevention of cognizable offences is one of the basic mandates of policing, there is an urgent need to intervene in the situation legally,” Behera said in the directive.
So, the State Police Chief has instructed all SHOs to register all complaints of cyber harassments as petitions. 

A proper inquiry should be conducted on such posts and the perpetrators should be confronted with their misdeeds and should be made aware of the distressing consequences of their deeds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Kerala Police Act 2011 Social media harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp