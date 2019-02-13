Kerala: Opposition trains guns at Speaker for rejecting adjournment motion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has come out against the Speaker in rejecting the adjournment motion moved under Rule 50 by UDF MLAs Sunny Joseph, Mons Joseph, M Ummer and Anoop Jacob.Ramesh Chennithala told reporters an issue as grave as the CBI chargesheeting a sitting member of a House in a murder case is a fit case to move adjournment motion.

The Opposition had tried to bring the adjournment motion on the criminal conspiracy charges against CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh MLA after the CBI charge-sheeted them in the brutal murder of MSF leader Arayil Shukoor. Ramesh said Rule 50 is the right of the Opposition and said at least six times the House had discussed adjournment motions under the Rule.

He cited the case related to former minister M V Raghavan on the Koothuparamba firing, and said that in Italian Marine case, in Suryanelli case and in three other cases the discussion was allowed by the Speaker.

Ramesh also said the Opposition had cooperated with the Speaker during the Budget session and in 10 days of the functioning of the House during Budget session, the Opposition actively participated in all the discussions.

Ramesh said CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan was charge-sheeted under Section 120(B) and T V Rajesh MLA is also charge sheeted. The Opposition leader wondered whether the state is still a democracy with the Speaker not allowing even an adjournment motion in the floor of the House.

Opposition Deputy leader M K Muneer told mediapersons Jayarajan is an accused in Kannur political killings and so the trial Arayil Shukoor murder case should take place outside Thalassery, a CPM stronghold.Sunny Joseph MLA said the Rule 59 categorically states that the House should hear the motion and the minister’s reply and then the Speaker can reject this under Rule 59, if required.

House adjourned sine die

T’Puram: The 14th session of the State Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday. The house passed the Finance Appropriation Bill, Vote on Account for the first four months and the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act,(Amendment) Bill was also passed by the house during the session. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan thanked the Leader of the House, ministers, Leader of Opposition and other members for the smooth conduct of the session. The chair also thanked the print and visual media for the coverage of the house proceedings.